Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Short Interest Update

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 38.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Second Sight Medical Products stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Second Sight Medical Products has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYES. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

