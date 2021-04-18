Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $6.19 million and $1.05 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00066955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00284582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.61 or 0.00728253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,187.95 or 1.00208279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.00869558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

