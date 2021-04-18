SEEN Price Hits $10.30 on Top Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for about $10.30 or 0.00018268 BTC on exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $7.26 million and $59,325.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.04 or 0.00673827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00088837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00038687 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

