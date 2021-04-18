Selfkey (KEY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.32 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $83.04 million and $14.32 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.04 or 0.00679217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00089010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00039069 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

