Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0344

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Semux has a total market cap of $437,062.30 and $58.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012565 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023887 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003790 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.