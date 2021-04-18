Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) Short Interest Update

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seneca Foods stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ SENEB opened at $49.86 on Friday. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.39 million during the quarter.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

