Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0230 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $46.07 million and approximately $769,069.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

