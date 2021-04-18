Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,222,200 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 5,078,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SHWGF opened at $1.67 on Friday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
