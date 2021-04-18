ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0030

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1,137.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

