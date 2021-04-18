Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rises By 37.2%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 143,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $535.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.