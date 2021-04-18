Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Decreases By 24.0%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 730,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,636 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,531,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECOM. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 202,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,429. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $734.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

