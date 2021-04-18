Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Decreases By 24.0%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 730,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,636 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 202,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $734.88 million, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

