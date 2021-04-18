Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Declines By 23.0%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,830,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 32,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,473,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,156,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.