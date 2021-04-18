Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Expands By 42.0%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

FOF stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 283,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

