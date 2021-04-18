Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Expands By 42.0%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
FOF stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
