Short Interest in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Declines By 24.8%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,574. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

