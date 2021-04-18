Short Interest in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Declines By 24.8%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE CMC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,574. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
