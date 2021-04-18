Short Interest in Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Declines By 24.6%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,332,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 3,092,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DGOCF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67. Diversified Gas & Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Get Diversified Gas & Oil alerts:

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.