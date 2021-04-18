Short Interest in Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Declines By 24.6%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,332,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 3,092,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DGOCF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67. Diversified Gas & Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.
Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile
