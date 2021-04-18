Short Interest in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Rises By 36.6%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electro-Sensors stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ELSE opened at $4.23 on Friday. Electro-Sensors has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

