Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Expands By 34.6%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 576,400 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enveric Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVB opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22. Enveric Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

