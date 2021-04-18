Short Interest in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Drops By 24.7%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 896.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 117,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 489.2% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,521 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENZ traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 395,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,500. The company has a market capitalization of $160.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.89. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.