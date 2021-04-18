Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Rises By 38.0%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 295,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.41 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. Equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.