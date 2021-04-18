Short Interest in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Grows By 38.5%

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the March 15th total of 182,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. 46,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,421. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $213.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

