Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Grows By 36.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 6.29% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.