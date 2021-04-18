Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Declines By 23.4%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,550,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 35,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

GERN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $468.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Geron by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Geron by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Geron by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth $56,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

