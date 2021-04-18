Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Decreases By 22.2%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLG opened at $31.05 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

