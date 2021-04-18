Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 22.9%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

GRCLF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.00. 1,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. GrainCorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

