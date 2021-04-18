Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Decreases By 24.0%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,226.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRNNF remained flat at $$26.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRNNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.