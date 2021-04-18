Short Interest in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Decreases By 24.8%

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,810. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.