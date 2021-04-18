Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Drops By 25.0%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBFCY traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960. Jollibee Foods has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

JBFCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jollibee Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.