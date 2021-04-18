Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Drops By 24.2%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the period.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 451,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,595. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

