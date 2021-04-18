Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Declines By 24.2%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,059,900 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,398,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,754,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LLKKF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.25. 1,442,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

