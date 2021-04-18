Short Interest in Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Increases By 42.4%

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LIQDQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. Liquid Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

