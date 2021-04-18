Short Interest in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Declines By 24.3%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 897,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MANU shares. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
Shares of Manchester United stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.17. 143,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.90. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
