Short Interest in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Declines By 24.3%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 679,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 897,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MANU shares. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Manchester United stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.17. 143,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.90. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

