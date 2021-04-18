Short Interest in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Decreases By 24.9%

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 271,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NJR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

