Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Declines By 24.3%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 94,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund alerts:

NYSE JTA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.05. 44,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,526. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.