Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Decreases By 22.6%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PGZ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,252. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 80.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

