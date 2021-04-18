Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Decreases By 22.6%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PGZ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,252. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
