Short Interest in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Increases By 36.9%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,434,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 696.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 102,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

