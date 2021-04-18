Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Decreases By 23.5%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of REG opened at $59.46 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 220.23, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

