Short Interest in SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Rises By 42.4%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SASDY opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. SAS AB has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

