Short Interest in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Increases By 34.9%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 1,027,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 922,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 256,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 344,512 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $17.09 on Friday. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.