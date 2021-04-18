Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Expands By 41.8%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SCSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of SCSKF opened at $62.00 on Friday. SCSK has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

