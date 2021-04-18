Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Drops By 22.4%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 559,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCKT. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 113,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $517.94 million, a PE ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

