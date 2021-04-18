Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Expands By 41.2%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.02. United-Guardian has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United-Guardian stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of United-Guardian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

