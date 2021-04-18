Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,132.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,187.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

