Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 7,493 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,340. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.