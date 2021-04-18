Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises about 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,340. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

