Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Shares of BA traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,605,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,012,053. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.74. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.