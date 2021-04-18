Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.28 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,941,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

