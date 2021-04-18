Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.50. 1,781,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.