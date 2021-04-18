Signature Wealth Management Group Has $5.42 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

