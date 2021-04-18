Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 38,442 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.79. 691,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

